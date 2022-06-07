Police arrest three suspected kidnappers, rescue two victims

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by DSP Suleima Nguroje, spokesman of the command, on Monday in Yola.

He said that a good samaritan who observed the suspicious activities of the suspects reported the case to the police on June 4.

He said the operatives rescued two victims unharmed at Ngurore Mountain in Gombi LGA, adding that the police had recovered one locally made gun, chains, two padlocks and charms among others.

Nguroje said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects had been terrorising communities in Gombi and Song LGAs

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sikiru Akande, commended the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Gombi, his men and members of the vigilante for their prompt response to the situation.

“The Commissioner ordered the arrest of the two fleeing suspects and urged other DPOs to do same in their areas of operations.”

Nguroje added that the CP directed for discreet investigation into the case and prosecution of the culprits.

While reiterating the commitment of the command to protect lives and property, Akande urged the people to provide credible information to security agencies on suspicious movements and activities their communities.