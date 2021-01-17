The Osun State Police Command on Sunday said it arrested three suspected armed robbers who hijacked two trucks and robbed the occupants along Osu-Ile Ife Expressway in Osun State.

This was contained in a statement in Osogbo by the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, on Sunday.

Olokode said the suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 4am by a patrol team of the Joint Task Force and police, who were alerted to the operation of the suspects within the axis.

He said: “On January 14, at about 4am, a suspected gang, fully armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, invaded Osu/Ile-Ife Expressway, attacked innocent motorists plying the road and hijacked two different trucks at gunpoint.

“One Iveco Truck with Reg. No. DTM 113 AX loaded with toiletries worth millions of Naira and one DAF 75 truck with Reg. No. JJJ 445 XT loaded with some empty sacks of Cocoa beans were stolen.

“Occupants of the trucks were also robbed of their handsets and the sum of N30,000.

“The JTF and police patrol team within the axis were quickly alerted and immediately swung into action and arrested one Moses Kefi, 38, Odeyemi Oluwafemi, 42, and Isah Lawal, 28, as suspects.

“The two trucks were recovered with the loads intact while the two handsets of the victims in their possession were recovered.”

Olokode further said the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations.