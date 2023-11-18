Police arrest three suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles

Police in Anambra have smashed a suspected gun-running syndicate and recovered arms and ammunition.

Toochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in the state stated that 23 automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered in the process.

“Three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in Onitsha while investigation is being expanded,’’ Ikenga stated.

He added that the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive police surveillance of the syndicate.