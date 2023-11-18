Police in Anambra have smashed a suspected gun-running syndicate and recovered arms and ammunition.
Toochukwu Ikenga, police spokesman in the state stated that 23 automatic pump action guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered in the process.
“Three suspected members of the syndicate were arrested in Onitsha while investigation is being expanded,’’ Ikenga stated.
Also Read:
- Police arrest three suspected gun runners in Anambra, recover 23 pump action rifles
- CSR: Firm supports three schools in Katsina
- To Jackson Ude & Co: Let Bala Mohammed Breathe!, by Prince Kola Oyerinde
- Anti-Corruption: ICPC Chairman tasks journalists on in-depth reporting, professionalism
- House of Representatives Speaker, Abbas, calls for investments in health
He added that the breakthrough followed weeks of intensive police surveillance of the syndicate.