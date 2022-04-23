Police arrest three suspected cultists, recover pistols, ammunition

The Police in Lagos State have arrested three suspected cult members in Ikorodu area of the state and recovered two pistols and ammunition from them.

Police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued in Lagos on Friday.

He identified the arrested suspects as Oluwaseun Michael, 31; Adedotun Jelili 25; and Solomon Moses, 22.

Hundeyin said: “Acting upon intelligence report, operatives of the CP Special Squad stormed some cultists’ den in Isawo, Ikorodu on April 16.

“The timely raid led to the arrest of some suspected cultists and the recovery of two locally-made single barrel pistols, four live cartridges, several assorted charms, berets and an award plaque.

“The suspects have provided useful information to the police.

“The Lagos State Police Command uses this medium to call on parents, guardians, traditional, religious, political and youth leaders to prevail on the youth to shun cultism and other vices.”

Hundeyin assured that the suspects would be charged in court at the completion of investigation.