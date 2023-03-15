Police arrest three suspected armed robbers in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command on Monday, 13 March, 2023, arrested three members of a robbery syndicate who have been terrorizing Ewekoro and its environs for quite some time.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command’s spokesman who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the suspects, Ahmed Isiaha, Sunday Ajibola and Jimoh Wahab were arrested following a distress call received at Ewekoro divisional headquarters that a 4-man robbery gang have invaded Apomu Community in Ewekoro local government area of the state and dispossessing members of the community of their belongings.

Upon the distress call, he said the DPO Ewekoro division, CSP Jacob Olayemi, quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but they were hotly chased and with assistance from members of the community, three of the hoodlums were arrested.

“Recovered from them are: one locally fabricated double barrel pistol, five live cartridges, one expended cartridge, one Bajaj motorcycle with registration number TTN 975 VU, one TVS motorcycle with registration number JBD 353 W and some charms.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.