Police arrest three suspects over attack on FCT Boys’ Brigade camp

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says it has arrested three suspects over the attack on the Boys Brigade camping site in Zhayidna Village in Orozo.

One of the campers, identified as Johnson John, was said to have been killed during the attack.

The arrested suspects are Stanley Ukweze, Dauda Yohana, and Gemu Adamu, all residents of Wasa Village in Karshi.

A statement on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said operatives acting on credible intelligence and digital tracking of the deceased’s mobile phones apprehended the three suspects believed to be connected to the incident.

Adeh said that during the arrest, three mobile phones were recovered from the suspects, two of which were confirmed to belong to the deceased.

According to her, the suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The statement read, “The FCT Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into the tragic attack on the Boys Brigade camping site in Zhayidna Village, Orozo, which resulted in the unfortunate death of one of the campers, Johnson John.

“Acting on credible intelligence and digital tracking conducted on the mobile phones of the deceased, the Divisional Police Officer Karshi, CSP Mbang Usang, led a team of police operatives, trailed and arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

“The suspects arrested include: Stanley Ukweze, Dauda Yohana, and Gemu Adamu, all residents of Wasa Village, Karshi.

“At the time of arrest, three mobile phones were recovered from the suspects, two of which have been confirmed to belong to the deceased. The suspects are in custody and will be charged in court after investigation.”

