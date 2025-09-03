Police arrest three over alleged child marriage in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command says it has arrested three people over alleged child marriage in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

Ayanlade, who said that the incident happened on August 28, 2025 at about 6:53pm, disclosed that the marriage was foiled following the swift response of the police.

He said: “The DPO, Idoani Division, received a report from a community leader, that a 15-year-old girl was about to be given out in marriage to one Asere Sunday ‘M’, aged 52 years, popularly known as Santo.

“Acting swiftly on this intelligence, operatives were deployed to the venue, where they successfully rescued the victim.

“Police arrested the principal suspect, Asere Sunday a.k.a. Santo, along with his son, Asere Kehinde ‘M’, aged 22 years, and the victim’s father, Ayoola Sunday ‘M’.

“The rescued victim was immediately taken to the Reference Hospital, Igbatoro Road, Akure, for medical examination and proper care.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect, Asere Sunday Santo, confessed to arranging the marriage.

“The suspect admitted that he(Santo) had offered money to the victim’s father in exchange for his daughter’s hand in marriage, with plans already in place to conduct traditional marriage rites.”

Ayanlade explained that the father of the minor claimed that financial hardship influenced his decision to marry off his daughter.

According to him, the suspects are currently in police custody, and will be investigated and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

He urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to safeguard children under their care and resist compromising their future on the grounds of poverty or any other factor.

