Police arrest three notorious robbers along Ikorodu Road

Operatives of Ketu Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three notorious members of a robbery gang for alleged traffic robbery.

This was made known by the Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hudeyin, in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Hundeyin, who revealed that the suspects were arrested on Monday night, said they were dispossessing motorists of their belongings at Ile-Iwe/Kosofe, Ikorodu Road in Ketu area of the State.

Hudeyin said: “The suspects who were arrested at about 1900hours on Monday attack motorists and disposed them of their vehicles and valuables.

“The suspects names are: Segun Olaiya, aged 20, Ayinde Waris, aged 19 and Bashiru Mohammed aged 28.

“The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other members of their gang.

“Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that efforts be sustained across the state towards ensuring that all miscreants are apprehended and dealt with in accordance for the law.