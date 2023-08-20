Police arrest three more suspects for booing Emir of Kano

The Kano State Police Command said it arrested three persons who allegedly chanted provocative slogans against the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero, causing breach of peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command had earlier arrested six suspects in connection with the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel, disclosed the latest arrest in a statement on Saturday in Kano.

He said that investigation, supported by the use of technical equipment, has so far led to the arrest of additional three suspects.

Gumel listed the suspects as Abdulrazak Usman Sarki, 36, of Disu Quarters, Gwale LGA; Fatihu Muktar Faruk, 35, of Emir’s Palace, Kano; and Usman Baba Attah, 25, of Kabara Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA.

Gumel explained that the suspects constituted public nuisance during the inauguration of Hasiya Bayero Paediatric Hospital at Kofar Kudu in the Municipal Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects disturbed the peaceful gathering by chanting provocative slogans against the Emir who attended the ceremony.

According to him, the suspects chanted slogans such as: “New governor, new emir,” insisting that Governor Abba Yusuf should remove Bayero and install a new one since there is a new government in power.

The Commissioner warned that henceforth, members of the public should always bear in mind that traditional institutions are respected and sacred.

“Whoever tries or is attempting to sponsor in any way its ridiculing will be arrested, investigated and made to face the wrath of the law no matter how highly placed,” Gumel said.

He added that the command would not relent in its commitment at ensuring security, safety, peace and stability for the people of the state.

He said: “The police command wishes to appreciate the good people of Kano State for their continuous support and cooperation.”

He urged all to keep reporting suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest police station for prompt security action.