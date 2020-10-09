The Katsina State Police Command has arrested one Umar Haruna, 52, and Umaru Saminu, alias Barkaye, 37, for terrorising Safana Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that on September 23 at about 4:30pm, based on a tip-off, the Police Patrol Team attached to Area Command, Dutsinma, while on routine patrol along Dutsinma-Safana Road, intercepted the duo in possession of two brand new unregistered motorcycles Honda ACC 125 with Chassis number 953 and 914.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah.

Isah said in the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have been sent to Kano State to collect the two motorcycles from one Emmanuel (now at large) by one Alhaji Bello Dogo, a notorious bandit terrorising Safana, Batsari, Jibia and Kurfi.

According to the PPRO, Dogo is also on the police wanted list.

He stated that the suspects are also reasonably suspected to be suppliers of motorcycles to other bandits in the forest.

Isah also added that investigation is still ongoing.

In a related development, the Command has arrested a suspected 25-year-old ex-convict, who specialises in stealing of motor vehicles.

It was learnt that the command on September 26 at about 8:30pm, based on a tip-off, succeeded in arresting the suspect, Aliyu Usman, alias Cash Money, of Kofar Sauri Quarters, Katsina.

According to the PPRO, nemesis caught up with the hoodlum when he stole a motor vehicle, Toyota Hilux, colour white, with registration number 12A 403 FG, a property of the Federal Ministry of Health, Department of Port Health Services, Katsina State.

Isah said the motor vehicle was under the care of one Lawal Attah of Danja LGA of Katsina State, which was parked along Yahaya Madawaki Road, Katsina.

However, in the course of the investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence alongside Abba of Iyatawa Quarters, Katsina, and Alhaji Arma, alias Sham, of Galla, Damagaran, Niger Republic.

Two fabricated master keys were also recovered in his possession during a police search.

Isah noted that investigation was ongoing.