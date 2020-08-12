The Police in Badagry, Lagos on Tuesday said they had arrested three robbery suspects who allegedly robbed three fishermen of N1.6 million and other valuables at Gberefu beach in Badagry.

A police source told the News Agency of Nigeria in Badagry that two of the suspects were arrested on July 27 at a hideout in Shibiri area of Ajangbadi, Lagos, while the other was arrested on August 11 at Seme, Badagry.

The source said one of the victims, who was shot for removing the mask of one the five masked robbers, was hospitalised at Badagry General Hospital.

He said the two suspects earlier arrested had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos for further investigation.

The source said the third suspect arrested August 11 was traced through his phone that fell inside the boat and had allegedly confessed to ownership the cellphone.

He said the suspect allegedly confessed to have received N70,000 as his share of the N1.6 million loot, while the outboard engine was sold to a man in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

SP Bala Elkana, Spokesman of Lagos State Police Command, did not respond to several calls and text messages for confirmation.