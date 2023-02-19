Police arrest three armed robbery suspects, recover pistols

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three young men for alleged armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that two of the suspects were aged 27, while one was 23.

He said that the suspects were apprehended at 1:30pm on Thursday following a tipoff about robbery at Abijo GRA Junction at Ibeju-Lekki.

He said: “The suspects were arrested by officers of Elemoro Division on February 16, 2023, while escaping with their loot after robbing their victim.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two locally-made pistols, one live cartridge, one Tecno Android phone and one ZAT Android phone.”

The spokesman said two of the suspects were initially arrested, but further investigation led to the arrest of the other.

Hundeyin the trio confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times.

According to him, the suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.

He said that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Omohunwa, had assured the residents that the command would do its best to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum.