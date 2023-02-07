Police arrest three accused for robbing passer-by in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested three men for allegedly robbing a passer-by at cutlass-point on Olowopopo Way at the Otedola Bridge area of the State.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued Tuesday.

Hundeyin identified the suspects as Festus Osazee, 33, Matial Anthony, 23, both ex-convicts, and Osinachi Nwachukwu (age not provided).

He said that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the early hours of Saturday.

“The trio, wielding a cutlass, accosted their victim at about 6:20 a.m. and dispossessed him of his Samsung A19 mobile phone.

“The victim promptly alerted RRS officers close to the scene, who swiftly arrested two of the suspects and recovered the phone.

“Investigations following the arrests led to the arrest of the third suspect.

“Osazee was released from prison on February 2, after eight months behind bars while Anthony regained freedom in June 2022,” he said.

The Spokesperson said that the Commander of the RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had transferred the three suspects to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.