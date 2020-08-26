The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly defiling a 15 -year-old girl in Ibadan.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading the suspect alongside 32 others at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The commissioner said the incident happened on August 2 at about 6:30am, while the victim was sweeping their compound at Adeshola Street in Olorunsogo area of Ibadan.

Enwonwu said: “Four young men entered into their compound and met the victim sweeping.

“They gripped her and pushed her down, while one covered her mouth with his two hands.

“Another one held her two legs, while the other two held her two hands.

“One of them thereafter forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent.”

The Commissioner said efforts were on to arrest the other fleeing accomplices.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that another suspect was arrested for raping a 23-year-old girl who had just returned from Lagos State to Ibadan and could not get to her house due to the partial curfew as a result of COVID-19.

Enwonwu said the victim called her husband to intimate him that she could not get to the house and was told to reach out to his friend living at Akobo Akala area of Ibadan.

He added: “When she called the number and it was not going through, she met the suspect who was one of the security guards around the area and urged him to assist her.

“The suspect took the victim to his house at about 1am on July 29 and consequently used the opportunity to forcefully have unlawful carnal knowledge of her without her consent.”

The suspect in an interview with NAN, however, said the victim agreed to have sex with him.