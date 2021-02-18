The Police Command in Niger on Thursday said that it had arrested some suspects over attack on officials of Niger State Urban Development Board and the state deputy governor’s private residence.

DSP Abiodun Wasiu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

“The police responded to the distressed call to restore law and order in the area. We have made some arrest but I cannot give you the figure right now because investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Wasiu said that when investigations are concluded, the suspects would be arraigned in court.

NAN recalls that on Tuesday, irate youths had joined traders in Brighter road area of Minna to attack officials of NSUDB who were in the area to remove illegal structures.

The youths and traders also vent their anger on the private residence of the state deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, in the area, alleging that the house was also built on the road.

Mohammed Baba, Acting General Manager, NSUDB, who also confirmed the incident to NAN, said that the officials of the board were attacked during an operation to remove illegal structures in the area.

Baba said that during the attack, three operational vehicles of the board were damaged.

He said that it was an ongoing exercise which would be extended to all the urban areas across the state.

The acting General Manager said that all the affected persons were served with notices contrary to what some of the affected traders claimed.