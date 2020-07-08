The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some suspects, including a ritualist, linked to the recent killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than five persons were brutally killed in Akinyele LGA in June.

The deceased were a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, 29, whose head was smashed with a stone on June 5; and a female student of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Grace Oshiagwu, 21, who was killed on June 13.

Other victims were 18-year-old Barakat Bello, who was raped and killed; Olusayo Fagbemi, 42, who was macheted to death on June 24; and a five-year-old boy, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, macheted to death on June 22.

The Spokesman of the command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the arrests on Wednesday in Ibadan, however, declined to give the number of suspects so far arrested in connection with the killings.

“Yes, we have arrested some suspects in connection with Akinyele killings; we will brief the press soon please,” Fadeyi said.

Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Seyi Makinde, also confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday at a town hall session organised for stakeholders on tackling security in Akinyele area.

Owoseni said: As I speak now, the perpetrators of the killings in Akinyele have been apprehended.

“As at yesterday, the criminals had been apprehended.

“The person behind it has been taking the police to the ritualists and they are now behind bars.”