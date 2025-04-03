Police arrest suspects connected to hotel murder in Delta, reveal crime details

The Delta State Police Command has revealed the shocking details of how one Sunday Ogofotha, a guest at Century Home Hotel, Owheologbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, was murdered while attending a funeral in the state.

This was as the Command paraded four suspects in connection with the gruesome crime at the Police Headquarters, revealing a chilling conspiracy.

Giving the details, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the late Ogofotha had contacted his wife before his death, informing her that he had checked into the hotel.

“When the wife later tried to reach him and couldn’t, she became worried and contacted his relatives.

“When they inquired about his whereabouts, the hotel manager initially denied knowledge of his stay.

“However, after his arrest, he confessed that two suspects had offered him ₦5 million to gain access to the victim,” Edafe explained.

The hotel manager, Godwin Ogheneochuko Iboyirode, admitted to knowing the suspects and narrated his role in the crime.

“On Friday, March 21, 2025, two young men came to the hotel and told me they wanted to meet the guest (Ogofotha) because they needed to collect something from him.

“They promised to give me ₦5 million if they succeeded.”

“The victim checked in around 10 p.m. and was sitting outside when the boys approached me.

“After some time, I went to check on him and found that his room had been locked with a padlock from the outside. Clement (one of the suspects) had already exited through the back door.”

“By evening, I started perceiving a foul odor from the locked room. I became afraid and didn’t inform my boss.

“Instead, I fled and spent the night at a woman’s house. The next morning, when I returned to check on the situation, vigilantes and community youths attacked me.

“My uncle, who owns the hotel, was the one who reported the incident to the vigilantes. I later heard that the hotel was set ablaze.”

The manager admitted to having previous dealings with the suspects.

“I first met these boys in December 2024, when they brought a girl to the hotel. Since that time, I never saw the girl again. They gave me ₦300,000 then.”

Regarding a missing POS operator and a POS machine found in the hotel, the manager said: “Johnson (one of the suspects) handed over the POS machine to me. I don’t know if he owned it or if it belonged to the missing girl.”

He also confirmed that the suspects had killed the missing girl.

SP Edafe stated that the hotel manager and two other suspects had been arrested and that the police were still investigating.

“They have not given us the full details, but we know that the manager and these two boys were directly involved in the victim’s death.

“They stabbed him multiple times until he died. Fortunately, he had earlier informed his wife of his location, which helped in tracing the crime.”

Edafe urged the public to always inform their loved ones of their whereabouts for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that irate youths, dissatisfied with the police report exonerating the hotel owner, Chief Joshua Oghoole, mobilized and set the hotel on fire.

Following the incident, the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Elder Godwin Ogorugba, led officials to seal off the hotel.

Police sources confirm that investigations are ongoing, both into the series of killings at the hotel and the arsonists who burnt it down.

