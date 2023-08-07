Police arrest suspected Yahoo boy with human parts

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old man, Franklin Akinyosoye, for possession of human parts.

The development was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Fumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Sunday.

According to available information, Akinyosoye was arrested in Elewuro area of Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area when a human skull and other parts were found in a black sack inside his room, which he rented.

The children of the landlord were said to have found the sack and its contents and reported it to their father who later called in the police, leading to the discovery of several human parts and items suspected to be charms as well as human blood.

Akinyosoye told the police that he got all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

Odunlami-Omisanya said: “Franklin, who claimed to be a photographer and owns a boutique in Ondo town, was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound.

“The landlord became suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag.

“When he did, a human skull was found in the bag.

“After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a native doctor in Osun State to enhance his business.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect is in custody.”