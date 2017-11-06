Police arrest suspected specialist in issuance of fake vehicle documents in Delta

The Zone 5 headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Benin, Edo State says it has arrested a man who allegedly specialises in the issuance of fake vehicle documents.

Emeka Iheanacho, the Police Public Relations Officer for the zone, said this in a statement he issued in Benin on Sunday.

Iheanacho said the arrest was part of efforts to rid the zone of crime and criminality in the zone.

He said that operatives of the zone on October 26, while acting on credible intelligence report, stormed the hide out of a syndicate also specialised in registration and issuance of fake vehicle documents for suspected stolen vehicles in Agbor, Delta State.

The police image maker said it was the during search for the suspects that the man was arrested for involving in registering and issuing fake vehicles documents to several stolen vehicles at his private resident in Agbor.

He said that the operatives of the zone also impounded eight exotic cars suspected to be stolen when the operatives visited some motor licensing offices in Benin, Agbor and Yenagoa, to ascertain the true owners of vehicles.

Iheanacho said the operatives found out that information about the vehicles appeared to be fake while the a car dealer among the suspects was on the run.

The zone’s spokesman further said that during search warrant on the resident and premises of the suspected car dealer, the operatives recovered booklets of Insurance Certificate, belonging to an insurance company.

Other items recovered, he said were; Booklets of road worthiness certificate, property of Edo State Ministry of Transport, Hackney Carriage permit booklets also property of Edo State Ministry of Transport.

He said the operatives also recovered General Motor receipts of various states, stenographic laser type writing machine and forged third party insurance stamp for policy authentication and seal marker for attestation of genuineness of property.

Iheanacho said: “Meanwhile, the suspect has confessed to the crime and is helping the operatives in their investigation.

“He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

“Members of the public are advised to be wary of these criminal elements and ensure they register their vehicles at the appropriate licensing offices.”

