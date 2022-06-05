Police arrest suspected serial rapist, armed robber in Akwa Ibom

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested one Godfirst Edet Bassey, a suspected serial rapist and notorious armed robber, in Mbo Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Odiko Macdon, on Saturday in Uyo.

The statement said another suspected notorious armed robber, Ndifreke Itoro Effiong, popularly known as Ndi’boy, has been arrested in connection with crimes around Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

The statement said: “On 11/5/2022, one Godfirst Edet Bassey ‘m’ was arrested in connection with Rape/Armed Robbery at Mbo LGA. The suspect blocked one Effiong Mfon ‘m’ while returning from Ibaka to his residence, hit him on the eye with a gun and collected the sum of Thirty Thousand Naira (N30,000) from him. On the same day, the suspect again blocked one female victim on the road and dragged her to Primary School, Ewang and raped her.

“Also, in a related development, at gunpoint, the suspect dragged another female victim to an unknown house and raped her.

“The said suspect on interrogation admitted to the commission of the crimes and has been charged to court.

“Similarly, on 11/05/2022 at about 1430hrs, Patrol Team of Ikot Ekpene Division on inquiry sighted one Ndifreke Itoro Effiong ‘m’ aka Ndi’boy, a notorious armed robbery gang leader who has been terrorising Ikot Ekpene and its environs, ran away as soon as he sighted the police but was overpowered and arrested.

“The following exhibits were recovered from him; one long locally fabricated gun; one locally made pistol; six live cartridges; one big machete; Supreme Vikings confraternity insignia with cowries; one native pot with assorted charms; two GSM phone chargers; one laptop bag.”