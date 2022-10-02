Police arrest suspected ‘one chance’ syndicate in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested three members of a syndicate that specialised in duping unsuspecting passengers in commercial vehicles.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Saturday.

Hundeyin said those arrested were Abiodun Bamidele, aged 48; Olumide Faleye, aged 45; and a female suspect, Toyin Adekoya, aged 49.

He said the suspects were arrested at about 10:30am on September 23, 2022 at Omole Estate, Phase 1, after their victim raised an alarm.

He said: “The suspects, while operating in a Toyota Camry car, with registration number KSF 608 GH, would disguise as driver and passengers.

“They pick unsuspecting passengers and start discussions about some dollars purportedly kept in the boot.”

The image maker said investigation revealed that the gang started this crime in January.

Hundeyin further said the suspects had since been arraigned.