Police arrest suspected killers of Gulak, bombers of Obiozor’s home

The Imo State Police Command has paraded some suspects who allegedly killed former Special Adviser on Political Matter to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, last year.

The suspects, who killed him last year, were paraded on Monday alongside others at the Command Headquarters in Owerri.

Gulak was murdered on Ngor Okpala Airport Road, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The suspects were paraded alongside others who allegedly bombed the residence of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

Commissioner of Police Mohammed Barde said the suspects confessed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

He said detectives, on June 20, 2022, arrested one Anosike Chimobi, 28, who confessed being among IPOB/ESN members that murdered Gulak on May 30, 2021.

Barde claimed that Anosike was also involved in the burning of police stations in Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Ihitte-Uboma and Obowo.

The police chief equally said the suspect participated in the attack on a truckload of onions at Enyiogwugwu Junction shortly after killing Gulak.

Interacting with newsmen, Anosike confessed that some politicians were behind some of their crimes in the state.

“Sometimes the politicians will come and meet our commander, Ebube Uche Madu, aka Virus, but our leader will drive us away each time they came to discuss with him,” he said.

Also paraded were three suspects: Ifeanyi Awaenyi, 28; Ahanotu Chimezie, 24; and Ahazie Chukwudi, 24, arrested in connection with the burning of Obiozor’s residence on March 19.

The suspects, who were arrested in Lagos, were said to have taken part in the kidnap of one Chief Okoro Junior and the killing of his police guard on April 28.

Barde said that the overseas-based philanthropist paid N1 million in ransom before the hoodlums freed him and ran to Lagos.