Police arrest suspected killers of Corps member in Abuja

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy and gruesome murder of Terungwa Stephenie, a 26-year-old National Youth Service Corps member of City Homes Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement she issued on Friday.

Adeh identified the suspects as Jenifer Tsembe, a 26-year-old female; Monday Simon, aka Black, a 36-year-old male; and Solomon Abu, a 35-year-old male, all residents of Oguta Lake in Maitama area of the nation’s capital.

Adeh explained that the arrest was made following the deployment of tactical and intelligence assets at the command’s disposal attached to the Homicide Department of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

"Investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s).

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s).

“The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday while applauding the gallantry and result yielding effort of the investigating team, enjoined the good people of the Territory not to relent in cooperating with the Police, especially as regards the rendition of prompt and actionable intelligence.

“He further stated that the Police will not rest on its oars until unscrupulous elements are fished out of their hideouts and flushed out of the FCT as a whole.

“To adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command, the good people of the FCT are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police.

“There are reports through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”