The Oyo State Police Command has arrested the suspected kidnapper of a lawmaker’s sister, Jumoke Babalola.

The spokesman of the Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, revealed this in a statement on Friday.

Fadeyi said 35-year-old Babalola was abducted by armed men while returning from her shop.

Following the abduction, the police spokesman said the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action.

He said: “One Jumoke Babalola Oludele ‘f’ age 35 yrs that was kidnapped while returning from her shop by an unknown armed man, one suspect arrested after the anti-kidnapping squad of the Oyo Police Command swung into action.

“The suspect is currently being quizzed to obtain useful information.

“The effort intensified to rescue the hostage and also to arrest the culprits.

“Further development shall unfold soonest, please.”