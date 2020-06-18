The Yobe State Police Command says it arrested a man, Gambo Dahiru, for allegedly threatening to abduct a businessman, Alhaji Mamman Ahmed, in Gulani Local Government Area.

The Command’s Spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Damaturu.

He said the suspect, a resident of Bara Kakura village in the area, was arrested on June 12, while trying to extort N3 million from Ahmed.

Abdulkarim said: “Dahiru threatened the victim both physically and in a telephone conversation that he must pay the money or risk being kidnapped and killed.

“Therefore, our personnel from the divisional office in the area and the State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau (SIIB) swung into action and arrested the suspect.”

He said other members of Dahiru’s syndicate were still at large and the command was doing everything possible to bring them to book.