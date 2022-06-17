Police arrest suspected kidnapper, exhume body of murdered victim

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested seven suspects believed to have killed David Kaly Onyems, whose remains had been exhumed from a shallow grave in the state.

The Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command, Friday Eboka, revealed this Thursday to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that those arrested in connection with the kidnap and eventual murder of Onyems are Kenneth Owhonda, 18; Goodness Kalu Smart, 18; Dennis Igwe, 18; Ibenta Oha, 18; Idaresit Emmanuel Kpene, aka Daddy Boy, 20; Favour John, 18; and Mercy Udoh, 43.

Exhibits recovered from them include one AK47 magazine and a pistol.

Eboka, said: “On 2nd of June 2022, Operatives of the C4i Intelligence Unit, while on a follow-up case where David Kalu Onyems was kidnapped between Abia and Rivers states boundary on 19th May, 2022, arrested Ubong Emmanuel, who confessed to the crime and led the Operatives to a shallow grave where the victim was buried.

“The body has been exhumed and deposited at the mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.”