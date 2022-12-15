Police arrest suspected IPOB commander, neutralise two in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi said it has arrested the ‘Commander’ of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state and neutralised two others.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by SP Chris Anyanwu, spokesman for the command on Thursday in Abakaliki.

Anyanwu said this followed the invasion of the criminals’ den on Wednesday by operatives of the command’s Tactical Teams.

He said that the camp was located in Obegu, on the boundary between Onicha-Isu and Ishielu Local Government Areas of the state.

“A quick trail and joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu Division led to the arrest of Sunday Ubah a.k.a Bongo, the State Commander of the IPOB in Ebonyi.

“The miscreant, who gave revealing pieces of information about the activities and modus operandi of the criminals, initially claimed that he is their PRO and native of Umunnochi in Isuikwuato local government area of Abia.

“However, a scrupulous investigation aided by his antecedents/profile with the Police Command proved that he is a native of Obegu community of Ebonyi and indeed the factional Commander of the outfit in Obegu.

“During the gun duel that ensued while the hoodlums were tracked down and pursued along Agba-Isu road on Wednesday, a couple of police operatives sustained minor bullet injuries while two of the hoodlums were neutralized.

“One (the Commander) was apprehended while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet injuries,” Anyanwu said.

The police spokesman said items recovered from the residences of the commander, include bomb and explosive devices.

“30 pieces of IEDs using safety fuses primed in non-electric initiator/detonator, 63 wraps of Super power 90mm gelatin.

“Two Solar prime 90mm gelatin, 16 Danger 90 gelatin, 20 Ideal power 90 gelatin 50mm.

“239 pieces of plain non-electric detonators, 14 pieces of primed nonels, 99 pieces of one-inch safety fuses, one complete roll of safety fuse and two proscribed Biafran flags and silver-coated daggers.

“Others are assorted fetish substances, charms, four long-range riot gunners, 124 smoke cartridges, and four police uniforms belonging to slain policemen.

Anyawu said the rest of the items recovered from the suspect were military and police boots, as well as military camouflage uniforms among others.





