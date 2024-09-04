Trending
Police arrest suspected human trafficker in Anambra

Hassan Muaz

The Police Command in Anambra says it has arrested  a member of a gang that specialises in child trafficking .

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in a statement on Wednesday in Onitsha.

Ikenga noted that the suspect and other members of his gang specialise in trafficking children between  the age of 13 and 16 years to neighbouring countries, like Ghana, Benin Republic.

He noted that the arrest followed the marching orders given by  the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, following reports of many missing persons, especially within Okpoko, Onitsha

Ikenga  said that Itam had tasked  police operatives to nip such in the bud.

He said that one of the victims has been  safely returned to Nigeria  from Ghana ,and had been debriefed,

 Ikenga further said  that the suspect was  undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) in Awka,

He said that interrogation of the suspect would help to rescue  other victims and arrest  other gang members. 

