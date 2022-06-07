Police arrest suspected hoodlum with a firearm in Lagos

Policemen in the Ikorodu division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a suspected criminal Kabiru Garba ‘m’ along Igbogbo, Ikorodu road.

Upon the arrest and subsequent search, a Beretta pistol was found in the suspect’s possession.

The suspect was arrested at about 2300hrs last Friday, June 4, 2022, after he took to his heels upon sighting policemen on a routine patrol.

A preliminary investigation has begun to unravel more details about the suspect, his activities, and the source of the firearm.

The State’s Police Command has confirmed that he would be arraigned in court after the investigation.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured residents that efforts are being redoubled towards eradicating all forms of criminality in the South Western state.