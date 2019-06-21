The Zone XI Police Command in Osogbo on Thursday said it had arrested a 30-year-old suspected fake Medical Doctor, Rafiu Naheem, in Inisa, Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to a release by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the suspect was arrested by detectives attached to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Zone XI Police Command.

Ajisebutu said the suspect, a school certificate holder, without a formal training, had been operating an unregistered clinic in a one-bedroom mud apartment, treating unsuspecting patients of different ailments.

He said: “Intelligence revealed that the suspect had been placing patients on admission, and had been procuring abortions and handling very complex medical conditions, which he lacks professional expertise to handle.

“He was thereby endangering the precious lives of innocent people who patronised him.”

Ajisebutu said the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed his action on joblessness, adding that Naheem also revealed that although he had no certificate, he learned auxiliary nursing at a yet-to-be identified private hospital.

He said: “When a search was conducted in his illegal ‘clinic’ located in a filthy environment at Inisa area, Odo Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, the following items were recovered: stethoscope, sphygmomanometer (blood pressure gauge), drips, injection and syringe.

“Others are: circumcision set, HCG Pregnancy Rapid Test (urine) Accurate, scalpel and other theater instruments, drips, thermometer, analgesic and assorted drugs.”

While appreciating strategic partners who gave the hint that led to the arrest of the suspect, the AIG Zone XI, Adeleye Oyebade, urged members of the public to be wary of quacks masquerading as medical doctors to save themselves from avoidable death.

Oyebade said the suspect would be arraigned in court immediately.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Police Zone XI Command in Osogbo covers Osun, Ondo and Oyo States.