The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested five suspects for cultism and one chance robbery along Gwagwa and Lugbe axis.

This was contained in a statement by the spokeswoman of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, on Sunday.

Amongst the all male suspects are: Peter Ajari, 24; Gideon John, 28; and Emmanuel Agwu, 26.

They were arrested by Police Operatives from Gwagwa Division during routine patrol on Friday.

The suspects confessed to being members of Aro Baga confraternity terrorising Gwagwa axis.

Exhibits recovered were one locally made revolver pistol and two unexpended cartridges.

In another development, Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-One Chance unit on March 9, 2021 arrested two females: Blessing Nuhu, 24, and Ifeoma Nnamuchi, 31, who is the leader of the four-man “one chance” syndicate operating along Lugbe-Galadinmawa axis.

It would be recalled that two members of the syndicate: Charity Timothy, 23, a female, and Sunday Godwin, 23, a male, were arrested on March 1, 2021.

The suspects confessed to terrorising residents along that axis.

Exhibits recovered were one red colour Volkswagen registration number BWR 903 HE and one mobile phone.

Yusuf said all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.