Police arrest suspected cultists for robbing Ogun hotel

The Ogun State Police Command has detained two suspected Eiye Confraternity members, who allegedly participated in the robbery attack on the residents of the Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects: Babatunde Jamiu aka Ijamba, 30, and Ismail Oloro, aka Babalawo, 28, were nabbed by police officers on Thursday.

This was after they robbed one Elizabeth from Ilemba community from Ado-odo of her Gionee Android phone valued at N250,000.

The Eagle Online gathered that the suspects had previously attempted to rob two siblings and residents of Omilende community of Ado-Odo Ota, of their valuables.

It was also learnt that the suspects had been a thorn in the flesh of the residents, wreaking terror and mayhem on the community.

Confirming the development on Saturday, the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, stated that the two suspected cultists had confessed to the crime.

“The suspects are in detention while preliminary investigation is ongoing,” Odutola said.

The Chief Superintendent of Police added that the suspects and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

