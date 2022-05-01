Police arrest suspected cultist in Ogun

The Police command in Ogun on Sunday said it had arrested a suspected notorious cultist, Rotimi Adebiyi, (AKA Na Paracetamol), believed to have been terrorising Abeokuta and Ifo environs of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said the suspect, who had been on wanted list of the command was eventually arrested by CSP Olanrewaju Kalejaye-led Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) in his hideout at Ifo area.

He said the arrest followed the suspect’s role in several cult clashes, which allegedly led to the death of some members of another cult group.

“The suspect, a leader of Eiye Cult group used to come into Abeokuta metropolis to strike and always runs back to his hideout in Ifo.

“The police operatives acting on credible intelligence stormed his place at about 1.30 a.m. on Saturday April 30, where he was apprehended.

“Recovered from him are; one locally made pistol, one live cartridge, assorted criminal charms, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and a cutlass,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with a view to arraigning him in court as soon as possible.