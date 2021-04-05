The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested three suspects for armed robbery along Utako and Lugbe axis.

This was revealed by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday.

Yusuf said amongst the all male suspects are: Rabiu Mohammed, 33; Justin Tondo, 32; and Matthew John, 30.

They were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Violent Crimes Unit and Anti-Car Theft Unit during routine patrols between March 30 and April 1, 2021.

The suspects confessed to terrorising Lugbe and Utako axis.

Exhibits recovered were: one locally made pistol, one silver coloured Honda Accord snatched from their victim at gunpoint and one Honda motorcycle.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation, Yusuf said.

The Command enjoined residents to remain law-abiding while reaffirming its unflinching commitment towards the protection of lives and property.