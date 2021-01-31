In furtherance with its determination to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has arrested seven suspects for armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping in Kabusa, Bwari, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Command, Mariam Yusuf, in a statement on Sunday.

Yusuf said the suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation in the month of January.

The all male suspects are: Chidindu Nonso, 32; Sunday Atu, 26; Elisha Matthias, 20; Neche Isaac, 25; and Felix Isaiah, 29.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects were six locally fabricated pistols, eight unexpended cartridges, one saw, one hammer, one cutlass and one jack knife.

Other suspects are Mohammed Bello, 25; and Sani Usman, 26, arrested for armed robbery and attempted kidnap of their victim along Abaji axis.

Exhibits recovered from them were one mobile phone, cash sum of N60,000 belonging to their victim and two cutlasses.

Yusuf said all the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation, adding: “While enjoining residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.

“To report all suspicious movements within your vicinity, emergency or distress, call these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352.”