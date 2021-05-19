Delta police operatives on May 10, 2021 following intelligence reports arrested two suspected armed robbers who usually robbed unsuspecting victims of their belongings at the Olu of Warri palace junction at night.

The suspects were: Oscar Ekeremiye, 18, and Lagos Daniel, 20.

The suspects have been linked to previous phone snatching incidents in the area.

One sharp kitchen knife was found with one of the suspects.

Also on 11th May, 2021, men of the ‘A’ Division, Warri, raided a black spot at Olabrakonopere Community in Warri and arrested one Moses Beriyate, who is the owner of a bar.

Police had received reports that the suspect deals in illicit drugs and Indian hemp. When search was conducted at the bar, 13 wraps of skunk, and three wraps of Indian hemp were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police has urged members of the public to warn their wards to shun all forms of crime and criminality. He also urged members of the public to continue to partner with the police to bring crime rate in the state to the barest level.