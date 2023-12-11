Police arrest suspected armed robber, one other with multiple ATM cards

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a suspected armed robber and one other in possession of multiple Automated Teller Machines cards in Kaduna.

The Command’s spokesman, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the suspected armed robber was arrested on December 10, 2023 at 11pm after a complaint by the victim.

The police spokesman said that the robbery suspect and two accomplices intercepted the complainant and her son of Kawntaresha area in Sabon Gari, Zaria and dispossessed her of valuables.

He said: “On her way home with her son, three unknown persons with cutlass and a sharp knife attacked them and injured her son.

“The suspects robbed her of a handbag containing her ATM card, phone and cash, which the amount is yet to be ascertained and other valuables.”

According to Hassan, preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one suspect in the Muchiya area of Sabon Gari, Zaria.

The suspect was caught with one long knife and he confessed to have criminally conspired with two others, who are still at large, to commit the alleged offence.

Hassan said the case was undergoing investigation and efforts intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The command’s spokesman added that also on Sunday, a suspect was arrested, who allegedly surreptitiously swapped a bank customer’s ATM card.

Hassan said the complainant, a resident of Hayin Ojo area in Sabon Gari, Zaria, reported that while at the UBA, PZ ATM point to withdraw money on December 7, 2023, the suspect allegedly deceived him and swapped his ATM card.

He said thereafter, the sum of N102,000 was withdrawn from the account using the stolen card.

He said: “On December 10, the suspect was arrested in possession of six different ATM cards.

“And when he was questioned, confessed to the commission of the act, but could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the recovered ATM cards.”

The police spokesman said that when the ongoing investigation was concluded, the suspect would be arraigned in court.