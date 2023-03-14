Police arrest suspected armed robber in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 36-year-old man, who allegedly specialises in disposing his victims of their cars at gunpoint.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that the suspect was apprehended by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) after he and two of his accomplices now at large hijacked two vehicles at gunpoint.

Hundeyin said that the suspect was arrested Saturday, at Ojodu-Berger shortly after his gang snatched a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspects had arrived in a 2005 Toyota Camry which they earlier snatched at gunpoint at Oworo, while disguising as passengers.

He said that investigation was ongoing and owners of the vehicles which were recovered could come with proof of ownership to claim their vehicles..

Hundeyin said that the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, had charged his men to intensify efforts to arrest the two fleeing suspects.