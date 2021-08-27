Subscribe
Crime

Police arrest suspected armed robber in Delta

The Delta State police command has arrested one Davison Edehede, 34, who it says is a suspected armed robber, having found in his possession an AK47 rifle.

On August 23, 2021 at about 0700hrs, Safer-Highway teams stationed between Delta/Edo boundary along the Sapele-Benin road had flagged down a white Nissan Maxima with registration number JJJ 494 ES.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found one AK-47 rifle with breach No. 7165 with nine rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, while the suspect, Edehede, was arrested.

Also, on August 23, acting on credible information that a cultist had been trailing one man (name withheld).

The state police command operatives were detailed to investigate and unravel the person behind the threat.

They went on an intelligence-led investigation which led to the arrest of one Ifeanyi Ajudia ‘m’ at Ibusa.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, a search warrant was executed in the house where one locally fabricated Beretta pistol without a magazine was recovered.

Edafe said an investigation is ongoing.

