Police arrest suspected armed robber in Delta 

Police in Delta have arrested a suspected armed robber at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state and recovered weapons from him.

Police Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, told newsmen in Warri Monday that police operatives arrested the 35-year-old suspect last Wednesday on Ibori Road in Oghara during a “stop-and-search’’ operation.

“The suspect was subjected to a search during which one locally- made, cut-to-size gun loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from him,’’ he said.

Edafe added that investigation into the matter was on-going.

He said police also recovered a locally-made, cut-to-size double barrel gun and one locally-made short gun from a fleeing suspect.

He explained that the suspect alighted from a commercial minibus upon sighting police operatives at a checkpoint and took to his heels, carrying a small bag.

He said the action aroused the suspicion of police operatives who took after him, but upon sensing the hot chase, the suspect dropped the bag and dove into a nearby river.

“A search of the bag showed that it contained one locally-made, cut-to-size double barrel gun and one locally-made short gun,’’ he said.

Edafe assured that efforts had been set in motion to arrest the fleeing suspect.