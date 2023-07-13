Police arrest suspect over attack on Apostle Suleman

828 828

The Police have arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Yusuf Isah in connection with the attack on the senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that gunmen had in October 2022 attacked the convoy of the cleric along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State, and killed six persons including three policemen.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspect in Abuja, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said operatives of the Intelligence Rapid Team arrested Isah following an intensive investigation.

He said five AK 47, two K2 assault rifles, and 180 live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

He said, “Following an intensive investigation into the fatal attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, on October 21, 2022, along with Benin police personnel, who were gruesomely murdered, the operatives of FIB-IRT on Auchi road comprising six people, including three of the assailants, apprehended one Yusuf Ismael Isah ‘m’, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State and recovered five Ak47 rifles, two K2 Assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and 4 suspected IEDs were found in his apartment.”