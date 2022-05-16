Police arrest suspect on way to carry out robbery in Ogun

A 27 years old armed robbery suspect Sodiq Oladele was on Sunday 15th of May 2022 arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command while on his way to carry out robbery operation with other members of his gang.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested at Obasanjo farm junction, Ota while the DPO Onipanu division, CSP Bamidele Job and his men were on routine patrol of the area. He said the DPO and his men sighted a motorcycle conveying three male passengers and when the motorcycle was flagged down, the passengers quickly jumped down and ran to different directions.

H said, “They were hotly chased by the policemen and one of them Sodiq Oladele who was in possession of a black bag was apprehended while others escaped.

“On searching the bag, two locally made single barrel pistols, one live cartridge and assorted criminal charms were recovered therein.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he and his fleeing colleagues were on their way to carry out robbery operation before they were accosted by policemen.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation. He also directed that other members of the gang be hunted for and brought to book.”