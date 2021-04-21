The Police Command in Osun said it had arrested an 18-year-old suspect, involved in a failed kidnapping at Koka Village, Ibokun Local Government Area of the state on Sunday.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement on Wednesday that the suspect, Salisu Sulaiman from Idofihan, Kwara, was arrested at about 12:15pm on Tuesday.

She said the suspect was however, undergoing interrogation and Investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and that manhunt was also ongoing for other members of his gang.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that suspected hoodlums armed with guns, invaded Koka Village at about 11:45pm on Sunday to kidnap residents of the village.

The police, however, stated that residents and hunters of the community were able to mobilise and engage the hoodlums in a gun battle, thereby making their kidnapping attempt impossible.

The police also stated that three of the villagers and hunters sustained bullet wounds during the rescue operation.

The injured victims were reported to have been taken to the state hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo where they were said to be responding to treatment.

The police were also reported to have launched manhunt for the assailants and drafted officers to join the locals to carry out a cordon and search operation in the area.