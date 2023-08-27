Police arrest suspect in possession of human corpse

The Divisional Police Officer of Ota Police Station, CSP Saleh Dahiru has taken into custody a suspect, Babatunde Kolawole.

Kokawole was caught by members of the AMOTEKUN Corps in Ado Odo Ota with a fresh male human corpse.

A statement signed by the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola said preliminary investigations have commenced, and although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased. However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night.

“So far, no one has come forward to claim the body, and the suspect has not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse. In order to gather more information and solve the case, the corpse has been transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.

“The Sango Ota Divisional Police Officer is urging members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident, by volunteering information. The community members can assist the police in their investigation and help shed light on this disturbing occurrence”.