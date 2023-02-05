Police arrest suspect for shooting sister’s boyfriend in Ogun

Operatives of Ogun state Police Command have arrested one 30-year old Michael Ogundele for shooting and causing injury on a victim, Tobi Olabisi for having love affair with his younger sister.

The suspect was arrested last Thursday, February 2, following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional headquarters by one Alpha Akeem a community leader in Ihunbo town, who came to the station with the injured victim and reported that the suspect who have been warning the victim to stop having love affair with his younger sister fired a gunshot at him, but the victim narrowly escaped death.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The statement reads in part: “Upon the report, the DPO Idiroko division, CSP Ayo Akinsowon quickly mobilized his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed to have warned the victim to desist from dating his younger sister but refused.

“On the fateful day, he got an information that the victim was sleeping in his sister’s room and he went there with a Dane gun.

“On getting there, the victim jumped out from the window to escape the likely consequence when he was shot by the suspect.

“The victim was quickly rushed to General Hospital, Idiroko where “he is currently responding to treatment”, Oyeyemi narrated.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.