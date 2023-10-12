Police arrest stepmother whose 17-year-old son buried stepbrother alive

Police in Kogi have arrested the stepmother of the 11-year-old boy buried alive on Wednesday by the woman’s 17-year-old son.

Police spokesman in Kogi, SP Williams Ovye-Aya said in Lokoja that the woman was arrested on Thursday soon as she returned from the church.

Passers-by rescued the 11-year-old on Wednesday after he had been buried by his stepbrother in a bush at Silo community in Zango Daji, Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi.

The 11-year-old boy was alleged to have stolen N10,000 belonging to his stepmother who instructed her son to punish the suspect before heading to church.

In meting out punishment to the 11-year-old, the 17-year-old took his stepbrother into the bush where he buried him alive, throwing the entire Kogi into bewilderment.

Police immediately arrested the 17-year-old,

“Our officers and men were able to arrest the stepmother on Thursday after a tip off. She is now in our custody.

“She has made a statement to the police on the sad incident.

“We shall transfer the mother and son to the Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation of reasons behind such cruelty among family members.

“It is unfortunate that the father or bread winner of the family was said to have travelled. We are waiting for him to return to give us his own statement

“Once investigation is concluded, we shall arraign mother and son,’’ Ovye-Aya said.

Meanwhile the Kogi government has vowed to prosecute the 17-year-old boy and the mother.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Fatima Buba made the vow on Thursday in Lokoja when she spoke with newsmen over the incident.

Buba described the incident as “very wicked’’ and “saddening’’ and assured that the ministry was in constant liaison with the police for the immediate prosecution of the mother and son.

“While the ministry is liaising with the police for their prosecution, necessary arrangements had been made to put the 11-year-old boy in an orphanage home.

“Our findings indicate that the boy is regularly maltreated by his stepmother and stepbrother.

“As a government, we will ensure that justice is served on all the perpetrators of evil acts in Kogi,’’ she said.

Buba warned guardians fond of inhuman treatment of their wards to desist or face the full wrath of the law.