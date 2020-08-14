A man, Yemi Ayeni, who assaulted a Police Woman, Inspector Martina Onyeacho, in Lagos State has been arrested.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday.

Elkana said the incident occurred on August 9, 2020 at about 5:30pm in Ilemba Hausa.

He said the Ilemba Hausa Police Station received a distress call that Onyeacho, who was on traffic control duty at Shibiri Bus Stop, was in distress.

A patrol team was promptly deployed to the scene to rescue her.

Ayeni, her 32-year-old assailant, was arrested, while the Police Woman was quickly taken to hospital for treatment.

She was said to have sustained various degree of injuries from punches and beating she received from the suspect.

According to eyewitnesses accounts, the suspect, who presented himself as a Soldier, was a passenger in a commercial bus that obstructed traffic flow on the busy road, waiting for passengers.

The suspect was angered by the order issued by the traffic Police Woman to the driver to move his vehicle away from the main road to pave way for free flow of traffic.

He claimed that the police woman did not accord him the respect he deserves as a Soldier seated in the front seat of the bus.

That she was wrong to have challenged the driver while he was there.

He followed up with physical assault on her, beating her with sticks, punching and kicking her.

During questioning, the suspect stated that he spent four months in the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria, Kaduna State in 2002 but was dismissed from training on mental health grounds.

Ayeni said since then, he has been posing as a soldier.

He has a wife and a daughter who left him six months ago.

Elkana said investigation was ongoing and the suspect will soon be changed to Court.