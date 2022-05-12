Police arrest six suspects over alleged drug peddling

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it has arrested six suspects for alleged drug peddling.

The command also recovered large quantities of prohibited substances, including dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Loud and Arizona, Crack Cocaine and bottles of Codeine syrup.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said the arrest of the suspects was in furtherance of the command’s crusade against crime and criminality in the FCT.

Adeh said the suspects were arrested during a chain of tactical sweep operations, following actionable intelligence by the Command’s Anti-Narcotic unit at different black spots within the Territory.

She said: “Upon the arrest, the suspects were in possession of large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Cannabis sativa of different variants like Loud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup.”

She said the suspects had confessed, during police investigation, to have been in the peddling business for long.

Adeh said the command had intensified investigations to unravel other groundbreaking revelations that could lead to more arrests.

According to her, the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigations.

Adeh said the Commissioner of Police in charge of FCT, Babaji Sunday, frowned at the increasing rate of moral decadence among the youth.

The CP blamed the increasing rate of crimes and criminality in the society on increase in drug/substance abuse and poor upbringing.

Sunday, therefore, called on all at the apex of religious and societal spheres of influence to maximise their platforms to preach against drug/substance abuse and other deviant behaviours.

He also enjoined FCT residents to continue to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the command through 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.