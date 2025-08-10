Police arrest six suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has apprehended six suspected kidnappers in Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

SP Ramhan Nansel, the Command Police Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Lafia.

The PPRO said that the operation was a significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against violent crime and kidnapping in the state.

“Acting on credible intelligence from a patriotic citizen, operatives of Doma Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, raided a notorious criminal hideout at Yelwa Ediya community of Doma LGA.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspects, all male of the same community who were responsible for the kidnapping and armed robbery activities taking place in the area,” he said.

Nansel explained that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of a serving Councillor in Doma on May 26.

Also Read:

He added that during the kidnapping of the councillor, they stole two mobile phones, an Infinix Note 30 valued at ₦250,000 and a Tecno handset valued at ₦20,000.

“They also admitted to mounting a roadblock along the Doma-Yelwa road on July 19th, 2025, at about 9:00 a.m., where they attacked Ibrahim Haruna of Yelwa Ediya and snatched his Bajaj motorcycle valued at ₦970,000.

“The stolen motorcycle was sold through one of the suspects, Ibrahim Musa, who contacted a buyer,” Nansel said.

The spokesperson noted that during the operation, officers of the command recovered ₦100,000, buried in the bush with another motorcycle.

He further explained that responding to a distress call, their personnel arrested an armed herder grazing on people’s farms at Kuduku community of Keana LGA.

“Before our personnel reached the scene of the crime, the herders opened fire when confronted by the locals before fleeing.

“The police, who got there, collaborated with the community members and arrested one of them, 20-year-old Suleman Mohammadu, and recovered one AK-47 magazine loaded with six live rounds of ammunition,” Nansel added.

The police spokesperson said that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro-Mohammed, had ordered that all suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

He added that the CP reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to making Nasarawa State safe for all, warning that there will be no hiding place for criminals.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and provide timely and credible information to assist police operations.

Post Views: 25