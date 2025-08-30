Police arrest six suspected cult members in Osun

The Osun State Police Command says it arrested six suspected cult members alleged to be terrorising Osogbo, the state capital, and its environs.

The Spokesperson of the Command and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, made this known in a statement on Friday in Osogbo.

Ojelabi said the arrest was part of efforts by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, to contain cult activities and other vices in the state

He said that on August 21, 2025 about 6:30pm during the student union week in one of the higher institutions in the state, police arrested two suspected cult members following an intelligence report.

He said: “The anti-cultism unit of the command arrested two suspected notorious cultists, with the nicknames ‘ORIFE’ and ‘AGA’, both 29-years-old.

“They confessed to be members of Aiye and Buccaneer confraternities (Alora) respectively.”

Ojelabi said in the same vein, on August 19, acting on credible information, the command also arrested some hoodlums suspected to be members of a secret cult terrorising the residents of Okuku Town and its environs.

He said: “Police detectives from Anti-cultism unit of the command moved swiftly to the town where four suspects were apprehended.

“The suspects confessed to be members of Aiye confraternity.”

He said in another development, the police stormed the hideouts of armed hoodlums suspected to be members of Eiye confraternity, led by one Gafari, terrorising residents of Gbeja and Oke-Baale in Osogbo.

He said the suspects fled upon sighting the security operatives.

He, however, said one cut-to-size single barrel gun, a cut-to-size double barrel gun, five sharp cutlasses, one axe, and three live cartridges were recovered from their hideouts.

Ojelabi said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing hoodlums, adding that all the arrested suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

He quoted CP Gotan as urging the students to focus on their education because the law would not spare anyone caught involved in cultism.

